 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

S. Korea lowers avian influenza alert level after month of silence

By Yonhap
Published : May 11, 2021 - 10:17       Updated : May 11, 2021 - 10:17
Avian Influenza (Yonhap)
Avian Influenza (Yonhap)
South Korea said Tuesday it has decided to lower the alert level for highly pathogenic avian influenza as no new cases have been reported for more than a month.

The alert level for the animal disease was lowered to "blue" from the previous "red" Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

South Korea operates a four-tier alert level system for animal diseases, namely blue, yellow, orange and red. Blue is the lowest level, while red is the highest.

"Migratory birds have mostly moved back to their northern habitats, and no new cases of highly pathogenic strains of bird flu from the wild have been reported since March 30," the ministry said in a statement.

There have been no new cases of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza traced to poultry farms since April 6.

A total of 109 farm-linked cases were reported since November last year, when the authorities issued the red alert.

The number of bird flu cases from poultry farms came to 383 over the same period during the previous wave, which ran between 2016 and 2017.

The country said it was able to reduce the damage to local farms as it culled birds within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms during the early stage of the outbreak. The regulation was later revised to a 1-kilometer radius in February.

During the 2016-2017 wave, South Korea only destroyed birds within a 500-meter radius.

South Korea said it will continue to roll out preventive measures at local poultry farms regardless of the alert level. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114