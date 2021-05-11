N. Korea says US offer to explain outcome of policy review 'well received'

North Korean flag (AFP-Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- North Korea is said to have acknowledged a recent US offer to explain the outcome of its policy review on Pyongyang after earlier overtures from the administration of Joe Biden went unanswered.



In response to the US offer last week, the North has reportedly said the proposal has been "well received," a different reaction from when the first dialogue offer was made. Last month, the US said it had sought to engage with the North in mid-February, but the regime remained "unresponsive."



Still, whether it will lead to actual dialogue remains to be seen as the North earlier said it will ignore US overtures until Washington gives up its hostility toward Pyongyang.



The US announced the conclusion of its North Korea policy review on April 30.



White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki has said the new US policy will not seek an all-or-nothing "grand bargain" deal with the North, prompting many to believe the new Biden administration may be open to a gradual or step-by-step approach to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



Denuclearization negotiations between the US and the North remained stalled since the second summit between then US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without an agreement in Hanoi in 2019.



Their first summit took place in Singapore in 2018, in which the North committed to work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)







