 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Defector activist grilled by police over anti-NK leafleting

By Yonhap
Published : May 10, 2021 - 20:15       Updated : May 10, 2021 - 20:15
Park Sang-hak, an anti-Pyongyang activist, speaks to reporters at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on May 10, 2021, before being questioned by police about his recent anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign. (Yonhap)
Park Sang-hak, an anti-Pyongyang activist, speaks to reporters at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on May 10, 2021, before being questioned by police about his recent anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaign. (Yonhap)
A vocal North Korean defector and activist known for flying anti-Pyongyang leaflets into the North by balloon was questioned by police on Monday over his recent claim to have sent leaflets, in the first violation of South Korea's anti-leaflet law that took effect in March.

Park Sang-hak, the head of Fighters for a Free North Korea, a North Korean defectors' group, arrived at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency around 2 p.m. to be grilled as a suspect about his April 30 claim that his organization had sent a total of 10 balloons carrying around 500,000 leaflets, 500 booklets and 5,000 $1 bills towards the North on two occasions earlier that week.

He defended his activities as an effort to deliver the truth about South Korean society, politics and free democracy to the North Korean people.

Under the revised Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act, which took effect in March, the flying of propaganda leaflets across the border is banned and violators can be subject to a maximum prison term of three years or a fine of up to 30 million won ($26,930).

Park's alleged leafleting in April could be the first violation of the revised law.

The police launched an investigation into the case and raided Park's office in Seoul on Thursday after the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un slammed Seoul in early May for failing to stop anti-Pyongyang leaflets flown by the defector group, calling it an "intolerable provocation" and warning of "corresponding action."

President Moon Jae-in indirectly mentioned the issue of anti-Pyongyang leaflets during his news conference on Monday by saying that it is never desirable to dampen inter-Korean relations by violating inter-Korean agreements and current laws.

Before entering the Seoul police agency, Park reacted to Moon's remarks, saying North Korea has to be changed and his colleagues will continue to send leaflets to the North even if he is imprisoned.

"Is it so wrong to let North Koreans know about Seoul's politics, culture and society, liberal democracy and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights?" he asked.

"It is North Korea who should change (its attitude)," Park said, referring to Pyongyang's act of exploding an inter-Korean liaison office in the border city of Kaesong last year in anger over similar leafleting.

Park's group has engaged in leafleting more than 60 times since the Ministry of Unification began keeping records in 2010. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114