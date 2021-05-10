[Market Close-up] Korean brokerages in race to lure sleepless US stock traders

South Korea's main financial district of Yeouido in western Seoul (Reuters-Yonhap)

South Korea’s securities brokerage houses are in a heated race to attract retail stock investors with an interest in the US stock market, providing more cost-competitive services and enhancing those services with technology.



Their services sweeten the deal for day traders here, who are increasingly fond of US stocks such as Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Alphabet, Nvidia and Microsoft, as the brokerages even buy and sell stocks overnight. With the start of daylight saving time in the US, regular trading hours for Koreans start at 10:30 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. the next day.



To spare retail clients time to sleep, Korean firms are racing to allow customers here to take part in premarket and after-hours stock trading sessions. Of the nine securities brokerage houses surveyed by The Korea Herald -- Mirae, NH, KB, Samsung, Korea, Shinhan, Daishin, Kiwoom and Yuanta -- all allowed stock traders to buy or sell US stocks outside of regular trading hours.



As of end-April, NH Investment & Securities, Samsung Securities and Korea Investment & Securities were offering the longest trading hours -- as many as 14 hours a day, including market hours.



The companies are also choosing to waive commission fees for services they offer, such as allowing them to trade US stocks without buying US dollars. Some are assisting consumers in complying with Korea’s tax code by helping them file taxes on stock investment income in excess of 2.5 million won ($2,200) at no extra cost.



And real-time stock quotes, once a service exclusive to paying subscribers, are now becoming the default option since consumer interest can drop off if quotes are delayed by even 15 minutes to half an hour.



This trend has a very short history. Since Mirae Asset Securities became the first company to fully unlock the service for free in November 2020, competitors have begun moving in tandem. Of the nine companies surveyed, Shinhan Investment and Yuanta Securities Korea currently offer a real-time quote service for US stocks either under certain conditions or for a limited time.





