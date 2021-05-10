SK hynix promises more efforts to cut carbon emissions







M16 fab in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province (SK hynix)





SK hynix, the world’s second-biggest memory provider, vowed Monday to make more efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions.



The pledge was made alongside the chipmaker’s announcement of its social value figures for 2020.



Since 2019, major affiliates of SK Group have been quantifying the values they created in three areas of “indirect contribution to the economy,” “social performance,” and “social contribution.”



SK hynix put its indirect contribution to the economy via tax payment, employment, dividend payouts and more, at 5.4 trillion won ($4.85 billion).



In the social performance segment, which takes into account the company’s contribution to the country’s labor market and shared growth, as well as environmental protection, the chipmaker rated its contribution at minus 596.9 billion won.



In terms of social contribution, SK hynix created 110.6 billion won in social value through donations and social outreach activities, it said.



Compared to 2019, the chipmaker’s achievements in the social performance field decreased 11 percent from minus 539.8 billion won to minus 596.9 billion won, the company noted, due to the negative impact its business had on the environment, such as greenhouse gas emissions.



This is due to the characteristics of the semiconductor industry, which consumes large amounts of water and electricity and emits greenhouse gases during the manufacturing process, the company said in a press release.



The company managed to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions per unit production thanks to efforts such as the recycling of resources across the company, a SK Hynix official said.



