Coldplay, Ambiguous Dance Company make buzz with ‘Higher Power’

Members of Coldplay perform “Higher Power,” joined by the dancers from Ambiguous Dance Company. (Reuters-Yonhap)
Ambiguous Dance Company, which rose to stardom with its 600-million-view YouTube hit video “Tiger is Coming” with alternative pop band Leenalchi, has joined hands with celebrated rock band Coldplay for its new single.
The British rock band, led by lead singer and frontman Chris Martin, released its new single “Higher Power” Friday. In a performance video of the single shared on YouTube, Ambiguous Dance Company dancers appear as hologram dancers, dressed in eccentric costumes.
Prior to the release, the band wrote on its social media that the song, produced by Swedish songwriter and producer Max Martin, “arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020.”
According to Warner Music and Ambiguous Dance Company, the dancers’ video was made into a hologram and put together with a clip of Coldplay’s performance. This is the first collaboration project between Ambiguous Dance Company and Coldplay and more will follow.
Meanwhile, the rock group, known for numerous hit songs, including “Paradise” and “Viva la Vida,” sent the performance clip to French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet on the International Space Station.
“Right now we aren’t able to play for anybody on Earth, so we thought we’d just play for you,” lead singer Chris Martin said to Pesquet in a video shared on the release date. “It’s like our one-man concert.”
In April, news went viral that Chris Martin was spotted at the Incheon International Airport.
By Im Eun-byel
)