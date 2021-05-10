S. Korea seeks to develop advanced robot for ground surveillance

Shown here is the outline of the Defense Acquisition Administration's plan to develop a ground surveillance robot that was issued on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korea is seeking to develop an advanced robot to conduct surveillance missions in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and other risky regions, the arms procurement agency said Monday.



The Defense Acquisition Administration (DAPA) began receiving applications from companies and research institutes for advanced technologies and ideas to build a small surveillance robot, agency officials said.



The new platform will be designed to be capable of conducting surveillance missions in areas where troops cannot reach or are not permitted due to security concerns, such as border areas, underground facilities and tunnels, DAPA said.



"After receiving applications until the end of next month, we will draw up detailed plans," an official said. "We will continue to seek ways to make the most of advanced technologies for defense projects." (Yonhap)