National

Military reports 2 more virus cases

By Yonhap
Published : May 10, 2021 - 11:14       Updated : May 10, 2021 - 11:14
Soldiers wait to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a military hospital in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on April 28, 2021. (Yonhap)
Soldiers wait to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a military hospital in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on April 28, 2021. (Yonhap)
Two more Army soldiers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload reported among the military population to 837, the defense ministry said Monday.

A soldier based in the central city of Sejong was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after virus cases were reported at his unit, while another soldier in Dongducheon, north of Seoul, was found to be infected after coming into contact with a civilian patient while away from his base, according to the ministry.

As of last week, the military has completed giving first coronavirus vaccine shots to 100,798 troops age 30 or older, it said.

Nationwide, South Korea added 463 more cases, raising the total caseload to 127,772. (Yonhap)
