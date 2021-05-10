Henkel Homecare Korea joins Korean Red Cross for ‘Zero Mosquito Campaign’

Henkel Homecare Korea CEO Kim Gwang-ho (fourth from left) and Korean Red Cross Blood Services Director General Cho Nam-sun (third from left) pose after concluding a business agreement for ”Zero Mosquito Campaign” in Seoul. (Henkel Homecare Korea)
Henkel Homecare Korea, the manufacturer of the No.1 insecticides for home use brand, Home Keeper & Home Mat, will join together with Korean Red Cross to host ”Zero Mosquito Campaign,“ the company said.
The campaign, held until August, aims to prevent mosquito infections for the well-being of the people and will focus on global warming as well as the possibility of more pests and infectious diseases as a consequence, company officials said.
The campaign plans to deliver information on the risks and prevention methods of mosquito-related diseases, including malaria, via social media. In addition, the campaign will donate 15,000 Home Keeper & Home Mat products to areas at risk of malaria including military camps, Gyeonggi, Incheon and Ganghwa regions and will also hold easy-to-participate donation events for the public.
As the first program, the campaign held an event to inform the risks and effective prevention methods of malaria on April 25, in commemoration of World Malaria Day.
“Although people have a higher interest in infectious diseases due to the COVID-19 outbreak, their awareness of mosquito-related diseases is still low,” said CEO Kim Gwang-ho.
“We will work together with the Korean Red Cross to inform the public about mosquito infections and provide preventive measures to help them spend a healthy, safe summer.”
By Gha Hee-sun (lizka98@heraldcorp.com
)