Celltrion begins global supply of COVID-19 antibody treatment

This undated photo, provided by South Korean pharmaceutical giant Celltrion Inc., shows Rekirona. (Celltrion Inc.)

South Korean pharmaceutical giant Celltrion Inc. has begun the global supply of its COVID-19 antibody treatment starting with Pakistan, according to the company's affiliate on Monday.



Celltrion Healthcare, which handles Celltrion's overseas business, said it has signed a contract with a Pakistan state-run company to export 100,000 tablets of Rekirona, which is enough for 30,000 people.



"Talks are also currently under way to export Rekirona to other countries in Europe and South America, as well as India," said a company official.



Rekirona won the South Korean drug safety agency's conditional approval in February, becoming the first locally made treatment for COVID-19.



Rekirona is a monoclonal antibody with activity against COVID-19. A monoclonal antibody is a type of protein that has been designed to attach to a specific structure.



The treatment has been administered to COVID-19 patients here at higher risk, referring to people age 60 and older or with health conditions like heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure or chronic diseases that affect the respiratory system.



Celltrion said it has also completed a global phase-three clinical trial, a pivotal part of the study, in more than 10 countries to obtain more comprehensive safety and efficacy results of the COVID-19 treatment. (Yonhap)