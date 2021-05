The average age of heads of household in Seoul was 51.8 last year, up 2.9 years from five years ago, a survey by the city government showed.



The annual survey of citizens‘ lives conducted from September-October also showed the average size of households shrank to 2.33 members from 2.64 in 2015.



One-person households accounted for 33.4 percent of the total, followed by two persons with 25.8 percent, three persons with 20.6 percent and four persons with 15.8 percent. (Yonhap)