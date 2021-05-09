 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Malaysia removes anti-dumping tariffs on Korean PET

By Jo He-rim
Published : May 9, 2021 - 15:21       Updated : May 9, 2021 - 15:36
SK logo (SK Chemicals)
SK logo (SK Chemicals)
The Malaysian government has decided to reverse its preliminary decision to impose anti-dumping tariffs on Korean polyethylene terephthalate products, according to industry officials on Sunday.

After an investigation, Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry recently concluded that PET products imported from Korea will not damage the country’s oil and chemical industries, and decided to lift the temporary anti-dumping tariffs, according to industry sources here.

According to a preliminary decision made in December, the Malaysian government sought to slap anti-dumping tariffs of 15.5 percent on PET products exported by several Korean companies, including SK Chemicals and TK Chemical, after a Malaysian company Recron filed a petition to the government in June.

The two Korean companies reportedly export about 10,000 metric tons of PET to Malaysia, annually.

Recron had claimed that the imports of the PET products from six countries, including South Korea, China, Japan and the US, were being dumped into Malaysia at a price much lower than the selling price in the countries’ domestic markets, causing material injury to Malaysian market.

PETG, or Glycolmodified PET, which is one of SK Chemical’s main products, was also considered by the Malaysian government, but it ruled out imposing tariffs on them.

“The Malaysian government’s decision got rid of the uncertainty around the PET and PETG exports,” SK Chemicals official said.

“We will do our best to expand exports in the Southeast Asia region, where an increase in demand for PETG is expected along with the region’s economic growth.”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114