[Newsmaker] Chinese rocket debris to fall into South Pacific around noon: source

Members of the Korea Space Operations Center hold a videoconference with officials of the US-led Combined Space Operations Center on Friday, to discuss falling debris from a Chinese space rocket, in this photo provided by South Korea's Air Force. (South Korea's Air Force)

Debris from a Chinese space rocket is expected to fall into the South Pacific Ocean near Australia around noon (Korean time), a government source said Sunday.



The crash is not expected to affect the Korean Peninsula, the source said.



The Long March 5B rocket was launched last week carrying a module of China's first permanent space station into orbit. But a large piece of debris is expected to plunge back in an uncontrolled reentry. (Yonhap)