[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose thanks fans with photobook

(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Rose of Blackpink is releasing a special-edition photobook to thank fans for successful launch of her solo career.



To mark her solo debut album selling over 500,000 units, she published a book named “Rose -R- Photobook [Special Edition]” that goes on sale on June 22. The 204-page tome contains candid shots from the songstress’ daily lives she took herself as well as selfies. Scenes from the shootings of album jacket and music video also are included.



The artist participated in the overall design process of the book that also accompanies photo cards and sticker sets.



Rose’s “R” sold half million units as of April 21 and it is the first time in 19 years for a solo K-pop female artist’s album to reach the milestone. Title track “On The Ground” topped iTunes top songs chart in 51 regions as well as Billboard’s global 200 and global YouTube song chart.



Enhyphen sells most among K-pop male bands by April





(Credit: Belief Lab)



Enhyphen topped album sales in Korea among boy bands, according to a tally from the official music chart Gaon.



Its second EP “Border: Carnival” topped monthly album sales in April even though it was released only four days before the count. The album sold a total of 522,136 units, the highest for a K-pop male band from January to April.



The rookie band’s debut EP “Border: Day One” from November last year sold about 450,000 units by the end of April, pushing the combined sales close to 1 million for the six-month-old group.



The second EP landed at the top of Billboard Japan’s hot album chart and top album sales chart, according to the results that came out on Wednesday, as well as the weekly chart from Oricon.



Title track “Drunk-Dazed” ranked No. 3 on Billboard’s world digital song sales chart, the highest for a group that debuted in 2020, and entered Billboard Global excluding the US as No. 166.



TXT sets own record with 2nd LP pre-order





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together sold over 520,000 units of its upcoming second full-length album in pre-order, according to the data from distributor YG Plus on Friday.



The band is releasing the LP, titled “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze,” on May 31 and the pre-order surpassed 520,000 in six days. Its previous album “minisode 1: Blue Hour” from last year recorded 300,000 units in pre-order in two-week period, setting a record for the boy band, said label Big Hit Music. “minisode 1” was its third EP and ranked No. 25 on Billboard’s main albums chart Billboard 200.



Earlier this week, the band shared a timeline for promotion activities leading up to the drop of new music that starts with a concept trailer slated for May 11. Two hours after fully unveiling the album and music video, it will broadcast an online showcase named “Freeze,” and host a livestream for fans on the following day.



Ateez to join Amazon Music charity event





(Credit: KQ Entertainment)