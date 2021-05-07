[Herald Interview] Anyang’s ‘Iron Man’ mayor charts ground-breaking path

Anyang Mayor Choi Dae-ho (Anyang City)

Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, is a city with 222,632 households and a population of 551,136. It is developing as a global city with nine sister cities in six countries, including Hampton, Virgina, and Garden Grove, California, in the United States, Tokorozawa and Komaki in Japan, Weifang and Anyang in China, Ulan-Ude in Russia, Sorocaba in Brazil and Naucalpan, Mexico.



Anyang Mayor Choi Dae-ho has been called the “Iron Man mayor.” Nineteen of his policies have been national firsts. These include the enactment of the Anyang youth award ordinance as well as the 92.1 billion won ($82 million) fund for youth startups, as Choi positioned Anyang as a youth-friendly city. The city also operated Gyeonggi Province’s first temporary screening center in response to COVID-19 and unraveled complicated regulations.



The city of Anyang established numerous more policies, including the nation’s first fine dust monitoring system using an IoT network and a smart customized safety system, allowing citizens to safely walk around the streets late at night. Moreover, it opened a safety center for dementia patients, provided PE clothes to middle and high school freshmen for the first time in Gyeonggi Province and gave out gift tickets to 9-year-olds. Not stopping there, the city was the first in the nation to enact Teen Day.



The city’s postpartum products support is also cited as being a leading policy.





A view of Anyang’s City Hall (Anyang City)

Like the Marvel superhero Iron Man, Anyang produces countless ideas, and this is why the city is drawing national attention. Choi is nicknamed Iron Man because when Anyang starts something, the whole nation follows and incorporates it.



While spearheading COVID-19 measures, Choi experienced COVID-19 first-hand as he tested positive and was treated in a self-isolation facility.



Through this experience, he knows the importance of vaccinations better than anyone.



His philosophy is to maintain a stable local economy even during the pandemic.



This year, mayor Choi started the ‘Anyang New Deal,’ which will cover sectors including the economy, public safety and the environment. It aims to create more jobs and set a standard as a sustainable city.



To create an energetic, vibrant economic city, he went all in on young people.



“The youths are our heart and our future,” said Choi. “We will create a brand new ‘Anyang New Deal’ by implementing ‘Youth New Deal’ into the existing Korean New Deal.” The goal is to create 140,000 new jobs by 2025. It will operate on youth startup fund, worth 921 billion won, and will focus on supporting and developing 100 startups to make a hub for youth startups.



Anyang’s youth employment for “fourth industrial revolution” program, Do Dream program, On Off Mix job fair, 24-hour online job recruitment center and its system that can respond to employers’ demands in real time, are some of the efforts the city has put into supporting youth employment. To relieve housing expenses, the city also provides a youth interest support program and a youth rent support program.



Choi announced several plans to revive the local economy.



“We will support small to medium-sized businesses and increase their competitiveness by introducing funds, special guarantees and by strengthening the entrance to global markets. Moreover, for small businesses, we will foster programs like public food delivery apps, special business areas through IoT networks and online grocery shopping using Naver’s platform.”



To stabilize the economy, the city also provided relief funds for businesses hit by the pandemic.





An aerial view of Anyang (Anyang City)