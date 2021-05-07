 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Sports

Ryu Hyun-jin reports no pain following return from glute injury

By Yonhap
Published : May 7, 2021 - 13:56       Updated : May 7, 2021 - 13:56
In this USA Today Sports photo via Reuters, Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the bottom of the second inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland on Thursday. (USA Today)
In this USA Today Sports photo via Reuters, Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the bottom of the second inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland on Thursday. (USA Today)
Uncharacteristically wobbly with his command, Toronto Blue Jays' left-hander Ryu Hyun-jin labored through five innings for a road victory against the Oakland Athletics in his first outing back from the injured list (IL).

But more importantly, the South Korean pitcher reported zero pain afterward.

Ryu allowed four runs on six hits, including a home run, in five innings at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland on Thursday (local time) and watched his teammates tacking on late runs for a 10-4 victory. Ryu is now 2-2 with a 3.31 ERA for the season.

Ryu had missed one turn in the rotation after hitting the 10-day IL with a right glute strain. He took himself out of an April 26 start against the Tampa Bay Rays after 3 2/3 innings with that injury.

It wasn't considered serious then, and Ryu said after his win that he wasn't overly concerned about his condition.

"I still had some lingering pain for the first couple of days (after the Rays game), but I started feeling better afterward," Ryu said in his postgame Zoom session. "I threw a bullpen during my rehab and felt great. So I was able to make a quick return and had no pain today. I am in a good spot."

Ryu wasn't in such a good spot in the first inning, though, as leadoff man Mark Canha drilled a second-pitch fastball from Ryu for a solo home run.

Ryu was touched for three runs on three hits and a walk in the third inning, with Matt Olson's double and Sean Murphy's single doing the big damage.

Ryu admitted he didn't have his best command in this game and had trouble maintaining proper balance on the mound.

"I made too many mistakes, and it's hard to single out one pitch," Ryu said. "But that home run and the double were the two that stand out."

This was only the second time that Ryu managed to win a game after giving up at least four runs. As a big league rookie pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 22, 2013, Ryu earned a win despite allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Canha ambushed an 88.2 mph fastball for his home run, and Ryu's four-seamers sat around the high 80s in the early innings. Ryu has never been a flamethrower, and he came into the game with an average fastball velocity of 89.7 mph for the season.

Though he mostly gets hitters out on soft contact or on awkward-looking swings on offspeed pitches, Ryu still needs to establish his fastball command to make his secondary pitches more effective. He had neither the speed nor the command of that fastball early, but curiously enough, the velocity went up as the game progressed.

His hardest fastball of the day, at 90.8 mph, came in the fifth inning. He also touched 90 a couple more times in the same inning.

"I don't honestly know how that happened, but I pitched better in the fourth and fifth innings than in earlier innings," Ryu said. "I'll have to go back and break it down tomorrow." (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114