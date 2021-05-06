[Today’s K-pop] EXO’s Baekhyun starts military service

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Baekhyun of EXO shared photos of himself with close-shaven hair, bidding a temporary farewell to his fans, on Thursday. There also was a picture with bandmate Seho who was touching his hair with a smile.



The veteran idol began his training the day, coinciding with his birthday. The exact time and venue were not announced. After three weeks of training, he will start his alternative duty as a public service worker, as he has hypothyroidism.



He first shared the news of his enlisting in April, saying: “I know how hard waiting is so instead of asking you to wait for me, I’d want to say I love you. I love you and like you.”



The artist put out his third solo EP “Bambi” in March that became his second million seller as a solo. He also has a string of music in store that hopefully will fill up the void, he told fans in a livestream last week. He is the fifth member of the band to serve his military duty. EXO announced that it will return with new music in the first half of this year.



Astro’s Cha Eunwoo to host solo fan meet





(Credit: Fantagio Entertainment)



Cha Eunwoo of Astro will hold an online fan meet event on his own next month, said agency Fantagio Entertainment on Thursday.



It will be a two-day event and on June 4, he will meet fans from around the world and on the next day, those from China. The first day’s meeting will be broadcast live and the second day’s platform will be announced next week. The idol will present special performances and play games with the viewers.



Cha has been gaining grounds both as a performer and an actor. He played the male lead in “True Beauty,” a TV adaptation of webtoon of the same name, that wrapped up in February. He then returned as the member of the boy band and successfully promoted its second studio album “All Yours” last month.



He will soon debut on the silver screen as well, having started shooting an action movie, tentatively titled “Decibel,” along with Kim Raewon and Lee Jongsuk.



G(I)-dle’s Yuqi to release solo music





(Credit: Cube Entertainment)



Yuqi of G(I)-dle will come out with her first solo single, announced label Cube Entertainment on Thursday.



The company uploaded an artwork teaser for the upcoming digital single, called “A Page,” showing a girl opening curtains in front of a big window. The short bob instantly reminds fans of Yuqi who recently cut her long hair to chin length.



She is one of the vocalists of the six-piece girl group that ranked high on global charts with just-released single “Last Dance.” This is the first time she is putting out a solo work since she debuted three years ago. The Beijing-born singer recently made news topping the real-time chart on TikTok. She participated in the challenge for the winner of second season of Produce 101 China and the short clip gathered over 90 million views.



“A Page” will be unveiled on May 13.



