Roche Diagnostics receives approval for COVID-19 test

Roche Diagnostics cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test (Roche Diagnostics)
Roche Diagnostics Korea announced Thursday that the company has received approval for the cobas test, an assay used to specifically detect severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus in laboratories settings.
According to Roche, the cobas test is capable of the qualitative detection and differentiation between SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A and Influenza B present in nasal swab samples collected from individuals suspected of a respiratory infection.
Roche’s cobas SARS-CoV-2 test is a laboratory-based assay that can be used in the multinational health care company’s automated molecular testing solutions, the cobas 6800/8800 systems. The cobas 6800 System can provide up to 96 results in around three hours, and the cobas 8800 System could yield 960 results within eight hours.
According to Roche Diagnostics Korea, the test sensitivity of Roche’s cobas SARS-CoV-2 test is over 97 percent, allowing it to accurately identify whether the virus is present or not.
Roche said its test is expected to help deliver fast and accurate results to patients and also allow health care professionals to provide the right diagnoses and effective treatment plans for their patients.
Roche’s cobas SARS-CoV-2 test received the emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration in September last year. Roche also received the CE marking that indicates it meets EU standards for the cobas SARS-CoV-2 test in the same month.
