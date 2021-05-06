Argentinian doc wins grand prize in Jeonju film fest international section

A scene from the documentary “Splinters,” directed by Natalia Garayalde, which won the grand prize in the international competition at the 22nd Jeonju International Film Festival. (Jeonju IFF)



The 22nd Jeonju International Film Festival announced its award winners during a closing ceremony that took place at the Korea Traditional Culture Center in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province on Wednesday.



A total of 15 awards in four categories — international competition, Korean competition, Korean competition for shorts and special award — were given out during the ceremony.



Under the international competition category, which focuses on new and emerging directors from around the world, Natalia Garayalde won the grand prize with her 69-minute documentary “Splinters,” about a deadly explosion at a military munitions factory in 1995 told through the lens of a 12-year-old girl. As a prize, Garayalde received 20 million won ($18,000).



Another documentary film, “Landscapes of Resistance” directed by Marta Popivoda, which shares the memories of 97-year-old antifascist fighter Sonja, won the best picture prize, while Australian feature “Friends and Strangers” by James Vaughan won the special jury prize.



Under the Korean competition category, “Kim Min-young of the Report Card,” co-directed by Lee Jae-eun and Lim Ji-sun, won the grand prize and was awarded 15 million won.





A scene from “Kim Min-young of the Report Card” co-directed by Lee Jae-eun and Lim Ji-sun, which won the grand prize in the Korean competition at the 22nd Jeonju International Film Festival. (Jeonju IFF)



The movie portrays the story of three girls — Min-young, Jeong-hee and Susana -- who became close friends in high school but start facing conflicts as they decided to pursue different lives after graduating. Jeong-hee works part-time at a tennis club while Min-young is preparing to transfer to another university. Susana left Korea to attend Harvard University in the US.



Actor Gong Seung-yeon, who played Ji-na, a woman who avoids all relationships, in “Aloners,” directed by Hong Seung-eun and actor Jeong Jae-kwang who played high school baseball player Gwang-ho in “Not Out,” directed by Lee Jung-gon won the best actor prizes under the Korean competition category.



In the Korean competition for shorts category, “Vacation Event” directed by Choi Min-young won the grand prize. This short film depicts a story of high school student Ga-hye, who does not have parents and has a younger brother that she has to take care of. To earn money she works a part-time job at a chicken restaurant and also steals items from others.



Under the special award category, “Coming to You” directed by Byun Gyu-ri won the special documentary award, while the J Vision award, which is given to films from local cinema, went to two films -- “Teacher´s Day“ directed by Lee Ju-hyang and “Out of Season” directed by Huh Gun. Another special award, the NETPAC award, which is given by the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema to one out of the 10 Asian films screened during Jeonju IFF, went to “Jazz Kissa Basie” directed by Hoshino Tetsuya.





The 22nd Jeonju International Film Festival award ceremony takes place at the Korea Traditional Culture Center in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province on Wednesday. (Yonhap)