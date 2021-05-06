Police conduct raid over anti-NK leafleting

Police on Thursday raided the office of a vocal North Korean defector who claimed to have sent anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into the North in defiance of a ban.Police launched an investigation after Park Sang-hak, head of Fighters for a Free North Korea, a North Korean defectors group, said the organization sent 10 balloons carrying around 500,000 leaflets between April 25-29."We are currently searching relevant locations," an official with the Seoul Metropolitan Police said. "We will conduct a swift and strict investigation."If confirmed, Park's group will be the first to have sent the leaflets critical of the Kim Jong-un regime since Seoul banned such activity under a revised law in March.Violations of the law are punishable by up to three years in prison or up to 30 million won ($27,000) in fines.The North Korean regime threatened "corresponding action" in response to the "intolerable provocation." (Yonhap)