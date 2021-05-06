10 service members test positive for COVID-19

Six Army members and four Air Force officers tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday, the latest in a series of infections across the nation.Three of the four airmen were confirmed to have been infected after coming into contact with their colleagues who earlier tested positive, according to the ministry.The remaining Air Force officer, an Army officer, and four soldiers contracted the virus following their recent vacation, the ministry said, adding that one soldier tested positive in a test required to exit quarantine after being enlisted for the military.The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 812.The ministry said that it wrapped up COVID-19 tests for all military members serving on Navy vessels, and no new cases were reported. The tests began in mid-April following a cluster infection on a Navy landing ship.As of Thursday 10 a.m., the military vaccinated around 60 percent of the troops who are aged 30 or older and opted to received a shot, according to the ministry.The vaccination campaign for the age group began last week, and around 105,000 troops volunteered.Some 20 individuals experienced side effects after vaccination, but all of them had mild symptoms, according to the ministry."In addition to the service members, around 10,000 civilian workers for the military and other related individuals aged 30 and older are also to be given shots, as we partly rearranged the vaccination schedule," a ministry official said.The total number of the military population subject to this round of the inoculation plan came to 132,000. The vaccination for those in their 20s is scheduled to begin around June, according to the ministry.Nationwide, South Korea reported 676 more COVID-19 cases, including 651 local infections, raising the total caseload to 124,945, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. (Yonhap)