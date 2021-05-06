 Back To Top
National

Moon sends condolence letter to Mexican leader over metro line disaster

By Yonhap
Published : May 6, 2021 - 11:43       Updated : May 6, 2021 - 11:43
President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on March 30, 2021. (Yonhap)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed his condolences to Mexican people over a deadly metro line disaster in their country, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.

In a letter delivered to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador the previous day, Moon noted that the accident was regrettable, having a lot of victims and causing damage, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

Moon sent a message of condolence to the victims and their families and hoped for the speedy recovery of the injured, she added.

The president also hoped that all the Mexican people will overcome shock and grief from the tragedy at an early date.

An overpass carrying a subway train collapsed in Mexico City on Monday night, reportedly killing more than two dozen people and injuring many others. (Yonhap)



