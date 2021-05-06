NK leader, his wife attend art performance by army families

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C, 4th row) and his wife, Ri Sol-ju (2nd from L, 4th row), attend a performance given by the art groups of servicemen's families from large combined units of the Korean People's Army at the Mansudae Art Theatre in Pyongyang on Wednesday, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. Except for the Kims; Jo Yong-won (far L, 4th row), secretary for organizational affairs of the central committee of the Workers' Party; Ri Byong-chol (2nd from R, 4th row), vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party; and the North Korean Army's chief Pak Jong-chon (far R, 4th row), all of the audience members wore face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Korean Central News Agency)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, attended an art performance by the families of the army, state media reported Thursday.
The performance of the art groups of servicemen's families from large combined units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) took place Wednesday at the Mansudae Art Theatre in Pyongyang, the official Korean Central News Agency said.
Kim lauded the KPA after watching the show, saying it "always sets an example in implementing the party's policy on mass-based culture and art."
He also urged the North to learn from the "ardent patriotism, strong capacity for living and high ideological and spiritual world" of the army families.
Top officials attended the performance, including Jo Yong-won, secretary for Organizational Affairs of the party's Central Committee; Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party; and Pak Jong-chon, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army.
Photos released by the KCNA showed the attendees wearing masks, except for leader Kim, his wife and top officials. (Yonhap)