NK leader, his wife attend art performance by army families

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C, 4th row) and his wife, Ri Sol-ju (2nd from L, 4th row), attend a performance given by the art groups of servicemen's families from large combined units of the Korean People's Army at the Mansudae Art Theatre in Pyongyang on Wednesday, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. Except for the Kims; Jo Yong-won (far L, 4th row), secretary for organizational affairs of the central committee of the Workers' Party; Ri Byong-chol (2nd from R, 4th row), vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party; and the North Korean Army's chief Pak Jong-chon (far R, 4th row), all of the audience members wore face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Korean Central News Agency)