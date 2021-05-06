[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Ananti Hilton Busan opens Infinity Pool



Ananti Hilton Busan‘s Infinity Pool with a panoramic view of the ocean is now open with a special promotion.



Diners at the hotel’s weekday lunch buffet at regular price can use the Infinity Pool. Next to the outdoor pool are a kids pool, open-air bath and indoor pool.



The promotion which will be offered through June 30 and limits the number of those dining in groups to four persons. Reservations can be made by phone or Naver.



For more information, call Ananti Hilton Busan at (051) 509-1361~2.









Fairmont Ambassador Seoul launches lunchtime set menus



Modern European dining restaurant Mariposa at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul has launched two new lunchtime set menus.



The lunchtime menus offer options for casual brunch gatherings and business lunch meetings for Yeouido-based executives. The 29th-floor restaurant’s two rooftop terraces are also open.



The two lunch course menus comprise four and five courses and are priced at 75,000 and 90,000 won per person, respectively. Mariposa opens for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.



For inquiries and reservations, call Mariposa & M29 at (02) 3395-6000.









Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas presents ‘Premium Chicken’



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong presents the popular seasonal dish “Premium Chicken” at Grand Deli.



The chicken comes in two types: Roast Chicken with rich flavors and Shaoji Chicken, Chinese-style spicy fried chicken served with a cold dish with hot and sour soy sauce. The Roast Chicken comes with extra options: Quattro Chicken, chicken breast filled with four types of cheese and spinach, and Crispy Chicken, cured and roasted drumsticks.



Premium chicken is priced at 55,000 won and will be available until Oct. 1.



For more information, call the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas Grand Deli at (02) 559-7653.









Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas introduces home glamping



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas offers “Home Glamping To-go.”



The package features popular items from its Grand Kitchen under the theme of glamping -- upscale camping -- and will be available until Aug. 31. Tandoori shrimp, roast LA beef ribs, marinated pork back rib roast, crispy boneless chicken and various other items are available.



“Home Glamping To-go” requires reservations 24 hours in advance and is priced at 110,000 won for a four-person option and 180,000 won for a six-person option.



For inquiries and reservations, call the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas Grand Kitchen at (02) 559-7575.









Lounge at Park Hyatt Busan presents Mango Afternoon Tea Set



Lounge at Park Hyatt Busan presents the Mango Afternoon Tea Set from May 5 to June 20.



The Mango Afternoon Tea Set consists of scones with clotted cream and strawberry jam, delicate desserts and a savory menu featuring fresh ingredients. Desserts include mango passion fruit mousse with fresh and sweet mangoes, mini mango eclairs, mango and raspberry panna cotta and more.



The Mango Afternoon Tea Set at Lounge is available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day and is priced at 80,000 won.



For more information or for reservations, call Lounge at (051) 990-1300.









JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents ‘Men’s Luxury Escape’ package



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents the “Men’s Luxury Escape” package, a staycation offered in collaboration with premium US bourbon whisky brand Wild Turkey.



The Deluxe Room version comes with a bottle of Wild Turkey bourbon whisky, a Stanley Steel Flask, a bottle of Dior Homme aftershave lotion and more. The Griffin Suite offers two bottles of Wild Turkey bourbon whisky, and a five-piece Wild Turkey Home-tending Kit and a Stanley Steel Flask.



Available until June 30, the Men’s Luxury Escape package is priced at 350,000 won for the Deluxe Room and 510,000 won for the Griffin Suite.



For reservations, call JW Marriott Hotel Seoul at (02) 6282 -6282.