Natalia Garayalde’s Splinters wins 22nd Jeonju Intl. Film Festival

The 22nd Jeonju International Film Festival on Wednesday announced its award winners after reviewing a total 194 films from 48 countries.In international competition, Natalia Garayalde won the grand prize with her 69-minute documentary “Splinters” and was awarded with a cash prize of 20 million won ($18,000). “Splinters” depicts Argentina’s biggest political scandal through the lens of a 12-year-old girl.“Landscapes of Resistance” by Marta Popivoda won the best picture prize and “Friends and Strangers” won the special jury prize.In the Korean competition, “Kim Min-young of the Report Card” co-directed by Lee Jae-eun and Lim Ji-sun won the grand prize and was awarded 15 million won. The movie portrays subtle emotional conflicts between three girls who pursue different lives after graduating from high school.Jeong Jae-kwang in “Not Out,” directed by Lee Jung-gon, and Gong Seung-yeon in “Aloners,” directed by Hong Seung-eun, won the best actor prizes.In the Korean competition for shorts, “Vacation Event” directed by Choi Min-young won the grand prize.“Coming to You” directed by Byun Gyu-ri won a special documentary award.By Kim Byung-wook ( kbw@heraldcorp.com