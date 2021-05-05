Natalia Garayalde’s Splinters wins 22nd Jeonju Intl. Film Festival

(Jeonju International Film Festival)
The 22nd Jeonju International Film Festival on Wednesday announced its award winners after reviewing a total 194 films from 48 countries.
In international competition, Natalia Garayalde won the grand prize with her 69-minute documentary “Splinters” and was awarded with a cash prize of 20 million won ($18,000). “Splinters” depicts Argentina’s biggest political scandal through the lens of a 12-year-old girl.
“Landscapes of Resistance” by Marta Popivoda won the best picture prize and “Friends and Strangers” won the special jury prize.
In the Korean competition, “Kim Min-young of the Report Card” co-directed by Lee Jae-eun and Lim Ji-sun won the grand prize and was awarded 15 million won. The movie portrays subtle emotional conflicts between three girls who pursue different lives after graduating from high school.
Jeong Jae-kwang in “Not Out,” directed by Lee Jung-gon, and Gong Seung-yeon in “Aloners,” directed by Hong Seung-eun, won the best actor prizes.
In the Korean competition for shorts, “Vacation Event” directed by Choi Min-young won the grand prize.
“Coming to You” directed by Byun Gyu-ri won a special documentary award.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)