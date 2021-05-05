 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

Acquisition race for S. Korea's second largest food delivery platform begins

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : May 5, 2021 - 17:35       Updated : May 5, 2021 - 18:08
Yogiyo scooters are lined up on the street. (Yonhap)
Yogiyo scooters are lined up on the street. (Yonhap)

The race to acquire South Korean food delivery platform Yogiyo has attracted retail giant Shinsegae, accommodation booking platform Yanolja and big private equity funds, according to industry sources on Wednesday.

Yogiyo’s German operator Delivery Hero and sale adviser Morgan Stanley received preliminary bids Tuesday for a 100 percent stake in Yogiyo up for sale.

According to the sources, around eight parties have joined the acquisition race, including Shinsegae and Yanolja.

South Korean retail giants Lotte and GS Retail previously had shown interest in purchasing the food delivery platform but appeared to have not participated in the bidding, sources added.

The deal was once estimated to fetch as much as 2 trillion won ($1.78 billion), but deal observers say the price may turn out lower than expected as Delivery Hero has an August deadline to sell Yogiyo.

The Fair Trade Commission of South Korea in December last year gave the German operator the green light to acquire the country’s top food delivery platform Baedal Minjok on condition that it dispose of Yogiyo by that time over monopolization concerns.

According to a local survey, the market share of Baedal Minjok reached 66 percent as of January, followed by Yogiyo with 17.9 percent and Coupang Eats with 13.6 percent.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114