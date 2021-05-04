 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] Auto exports rise 31% in Q1 on robust demand

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 5, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : May 5, 2021 - 10:00




South Korea’s exports of autos grew 31.4 percent on-year in the first quarter on the back of brisk shipments of sedans and eco-friendly vehicles, data showed.

The country’s outbound shipments of cars came to $11 billion in the January-March period, compared with $8.37 billion the previous year, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.

Imports of autos rose 21.8 percent on-year to $2.9 billion, the data showed.

Overseas shipments of sedans and eco-friendly vehicles remained solid in the first quarter, the customs office said. Autos accounted for some 7 percent of South Korea’s exports. (Yonhap)





