 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

S. Korean labor groups condemn Japan for denying wartime forced labor

By Yonhap
Published : May 4, 2021 - 16:51       Updated : May 4, 2021 - 16:51
South Korean activists hold a news conference in Seoul on Tuesday, to condemn Japan's recent denial of mobilizing Korean people for wartime forced labor. (Yonhap)
South Korean activists hold a news conference in Seoul on Tuesday, to condemn Japan's recent denial of mobilizing Korean people for wartime forced labor. (Yonhap)
South Korean labor and civic organizations on Tuesday denounced Japan for formally denying mobilizing Korean people for wartime forced labor.

The Japanese Cabinet last week sent a lawmaker its decision that Japan's recruitment, placement and conscription of Korean workers during its colonial rule (1910-45) did not constitute forced labor.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, the Federation of Korean Trade Unions and a coalition of NGOs campaigning for forced labor victims held a news conference in Seoul to condemn the move and demand Tokyo's formal apology and compensation.

"We are dumbfounded that Japan tried to deceive the world even in the face of obvious evidence emerging one after another," a participant said during the event.

The groups noted that the Japanese government recognized the existence of forced labor when it had Hashima Island, known as Battleship Island, listed as a World Cultural Heritage site in 2015.

The activists said Japan's denial is taking place under the United States' patronage, citing the US promise to support Japan's defense buildup during their leaders' summit last month.

They demanded Japan immediately apologize and compensate victims and urged South Korea to resolutely deal with the issue in diplomatic fields, including a summit between Presidents Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden set for May 21. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114