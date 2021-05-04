[Herald Interview] ‘Father’ director talks about the ‘invisible’ poor in Serbia

Srdan Golubovic (Jeonju International Film Festival)



JEONJU, North Jeolla Province -- Director Srdan Golubovic, whose film “Father” opened the 22nd Jeonju International Film Festival, said he created the movie about poverty because many people in Serbia do not know it exists.



“Many people in Serbia say they have never seen such poverty,” he told reporters during a Zoom interview on Friday.



He explained that this is because they are ignorant, and poor people also tend to feel ashamed of themselves and live quietly.



“They are invisible,” Golubovic said. “They think that poverty is a stamp which they deserve.”



Inspired by a true event, Golubovi’s film tells the story of Nikola (played by Goran Bogdan), a father of two in Serbia. After Nikola’s wife sets herself on fire in front of his workplace demanding long-overdue pay, he is told by social services that his kids must be separated and placed in foster care, until he can provide adequate conditions for them. Social services also tell him that poverty is a form of violence against children.



Although Nikola makes several changes to his house in order to bring back his children, social services refuses to return them because it benefits them financially. To solve the situation, Nikola embarks on a 300-kilometer journey by foot to Belgrade to submit an appeal to the minister.



“I want my film to provoke reality in my country like my favorite Korean director Lee Chang-dong,” he said. Lee is a renowned realist filmmaker who has won many honors with movies like “Peppermint Candy,” “Oasis” and “Poetry.”



A scene from “Father” directed by Srdan Golubovic (Jeonju International Film Festival)