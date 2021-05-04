 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Kakao Games sees net profit jump 68% in Q1

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : May 4, 2021 - 16:30       Updated : May 4, 2021 - 16:37

Kakao Games logo (Kakao Games)
Kakao Games logo (Kakao Games)

Kakao Games, the gaming unit of the country’s leading messenger app operator, reported a 68 percent jump in net profit to 18.3 billion won ($16.3 million) in the first quarter on-year, the company announced Tuesday.

Sales rose 35 percent to 130.1 billion won, while operating profit increased 23 percent to 15.6 billion won in the same period.

By division, the firm’s online PC game segment reaped 51.1 billion won in sales, a 19 percent increase on-year, buoyed by the solid performance of Elyon, a new game released last quarter.

The company’s mobile game division witnessed its sales spike 41 percent from a year prior to 60.1 billion won, thanks to the stellar performance of live games.

Other sales from its subsidiary Kakao VX and new businesses -- such as indoor golf -- soared 77 percent to 18.9 billion won.

Kakao Games aims to continue the momentum by launching new titles this year -- Odin: Valhalla Rising, World Flipper, Black Survival: Eternal Return, Soul Artifact and Goddess Order.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114