70% vaccination rate won’t mean COVID-19 herd immunity: NMC

The government’s goal of establishing herd immunity to COVID-19 by vaccinating 70 percent of the population may not be achievable, according to an infectious disease expert at the National Medical Center.
“Even after 70 percent of Koreans are vaccinated, there probably won’t be herd immunity as we know it,” Dr. Oh Myoung-don, who is leading the state hospital’s clinical committee for emerging infectious diseases, told a news conference Monday.
Oh said the classic idea of herd immunity, which is when a certain percentage of the population becomes immune to an infection and transmission stops, may need to be “redefined” with COVID-19.
“The understanding among experts in and out of Korea is that the novel coronavirus will probably become endemic like influenza,” he said. “To put it simply, COVID-19 is not going away.”
He went on, “It’s important that the public understands that the goal of immunization efforts is protecting those at greater risk of deaths and hospitalizations, rather than eradicating the disease.”
According to Oh, the government’s messages suggesting that herd immunity will bring a return to normal are inaccurate.
“Many Koreans are counting on the much-publicized goal of herd immunity by November to happen, and expect at that point social distancing and face mask wearing could be forgone, and start traveling again,” he said.
He said the administration wasn’t making it clear that herd immunity probably won’t be within reach even after vaccinations of 70 percent of everyone in the country are completed.
“First of all, the estimate for the herd immunity threshold is continually shifting. The aimed 70 percent vaccination rate is not a fixed range. It might need to be higher at 80 or 85 percent -- but a more honest answer would be that we don’t know,” he said.
Still, he said “some degree of normality” could be possible, such as small-scale maskless outdoor gatherings for those who are fully vaccinated.
“The administration has to date only discussed herd immunity as a restoration of normal activities, which I intend to clear up,” he said. As for the long-term vaccination strategy, he said, “Unfortunately, I don’t know what the government plan is on that front.”
Meanwhile, a shortage of supplies has led to vaccinations coming to a halt: Appointments for those eligible for the shots have been postponed indefinitely. Only 1,862 doses of either the AstraZeneca vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine were administered in the 24 hours ending Sunday at midnight.
On the shortage issue, the hospital’s director, Dr. Chung Ki-hyun, said he was “not in the position to comment” but called for efforts to facilitate distribution.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
