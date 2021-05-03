Lotte Foods to switch to EVs for sales activities

Lotte Foods employees pose in front of Chevrolet Bolt EVs. (Lotte Foods)
Lotte Foods will replace all of its company cars used for sales activities with electric vehicles in a bid to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, the company said on Monday.
The South Korean food manufacturing firm will distribute about 380 units of Chevrolet’s Bolt EV for all of its sales employees, who drive over 20,000 kilometers on average per year, the company explained.
Lotte Foods said it will be distributing the cars in May and June. Prior to the change, the company installed 90 EV chargers in 12 regional offices, including at the headquarters in Seoul.
By switching to EVs, Lotte Foods said it expects to reduce about 2,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually.
In addition to the expected environmental benefit, the Chevrolet Bolt EV, which is a small hatchback, would offer a more convenient driving experience to its staffers who have to drive long hours, the company said. The workers had previously used vehicles smaller than the Chevrolet Bolt.
“Electric cars are quieter, so it is less tiring to drive, and it feels good that (the EVs) are environmentally friendly as well,” a Lotte Foods sales employee said in a press release.
The company said it is also considering introducing electric vehicles for delivery of its ice cream products.
“It is meaningful in that we are expanding our environmentally friendly policies to sales, going beyond manufacturing products,” a Lotte Foods official said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)