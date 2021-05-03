Amway to move headquarters for personal care business to Korea

(Amway Korea)

Health and wellness group Amway will move the headquarters for part of its beauty business to Seoul, the South Korean unit of the American company said Monday.



The relocation will affect the firm’s personal care and home care businesses, which provide some 400 products ranging from body washes and lotions to hair products and oral care products.



The two businesses alone generate annual global sales of 1.3 trillion won, Amway Korea said.



The latest structural shakeup will give Korea a bigger role in the company, with projects initiated in the country likely to get more support, Amway Korea added.



Marketing and detailed market strategies will also be drawn up under the supervision of its Korean unit.



Following the move, the company is set to begin work on optimizing its portfolio of core products, reducing its product range to some 150.



“The reorganization will see South Korean executives take charge of global business operation from Korea,” said Ahn Se-jin, a director at Amway.



She added that the latest development was the result of years of persuading the headquarters, and she thanked Amway Korea CEO Bae Soo-jung.



Last year Amway Korea established the East Beauty Center of Excellence in Korea, which was built in line with the West Beauty Center of Excellence in the United States as part of efforts to gain ground in the global beauty industry.



By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)