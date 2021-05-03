 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Unification minister vows continued efforts for 'meaningful' change in inter-Korean ties

By Yonhap
Published : May 3, 2021 - 11:16       Updated : May 3, 2021 - 11:16
Unification Minister Lee In-young, South Korea's point man on inter-Korean relations, holds a press conference at the South-North Dialogue Secretariat building in Seoul last Thursday. (Yonhap)
Unification Minister Lee In-young, South Korea's point man on inter-Korean relations, holds a press conference at the South-North Dialogue Secretariat building in Seoul last Thursday. (Yonhap)
Unification Minister Lee In-young said Monday that tensions should not be heightened under any circumstances on the Korean Peninsula, vowing to make continued efforts to produce a "meaningful" change in stalled inter-Korean relations.

Lee made the remarks in a speech at a seminar on cross-border cooperation in the renewable energy sector, a day after Pyongyang slammed the South and the United States in a string of scathing statements.

The harsh words appear to be aimed at putting more pressure on South Korea and the US as Washington is soon to announce its new policy on the North and summit talks between the allies will be held later this month.

"Under no circumstances should tensions be raised on the Korean Peninsula," Lee told the seminar. "(I) will seek to make a meaningful change in (relations) between the South and the North."

Mentioning the upcoming South Korea-US summit in Washington, Lee said that the Seoul government will work hard to resume dialogue between the North and the US at the earliest date possible through close coordination between the allies.

Lee also reiterated the importance of cross-border cooperation and exchanges, including in such areas as the renewable energy sector, which he said will provide an "unlimited amount of potential and possibility of development." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114