S. Korea's Kim Hyo-joo picks up 4th LPGA win in Singapore

In this file photo, taken on Oct. 18, 2020, South Korean golfer Kim Hyo-joo celebrates after winning the KB Financial Group Star Championship, the KLPGA's final major championship of the season, at Blackstone golf club in Icheon, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korean Kim Hyo-joo earned her fourth LPGA victory in Singapore on Sunday, marking her first LPGA win in over five years.



The 26-year-old golfer captured the HSBC Women's World Championship title at 17-under 271 to beat Hannah Green of Australia by one stroke, with an eight-under 64 in the final round at Sentosa Golf Club's New Tanjong Course.



She takes home $240,000 in the first-place check.



Kim last won an LPGA tournament in 2016 at the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic. Before that, she won the Evian Championship in 2014 and the Founders Cup in 2015. (Yonhap)







