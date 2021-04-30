 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Sports

Five KBO matches to be canceled after vaccination for Olympic athletes

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 30, 2021 - 20:37       Updated : Apr 30, 2021 - 20:37

This file photo taken on April 18, 2021, shows Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo taken on April 18, 2021, shows Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)

Five matches of the South Korean professional baseball league scheduled for Tuesday will be canceled in accordance with the nationwide vaccination program for Olympic athletes.

The Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) said Friday that out of 154 players on the preliminary squad for the Tokyo Olympics, 116 professional athletes playing in South Korea, including former Major League All-Star outfielder Choo Shin-soo of SSG Landers, will be inoculated Monday.

The number accounts for about 40 percent of the 10-club KBO's registered players.

The KBO said that it will have a day off Tuesday, the day after the vaccination, when five regular season matches were scheduled, to guarantee enough rest for the vaccinated players who may complain of symptoms of side effects.

The canceled games will be rescheduled in October, it added. The KBO will announce the 24-man final roster for the Tokyo Summer Olympics in June.

On Thursday, South Korea started coronavirus vaccinations for nearly 1,000 athletes, coaches and support personnel scheduled to participate in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The Olympics, postponed by a year from 2020 due to effects of the pandemic, will run from July 23 to Aug. 8 this year. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114