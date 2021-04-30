[Today’s K-pop] TXT to return with 2nd LP on May 31

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together is coming out with second full-length album on May 31, according to an announcement that was made Friday.



The album is named “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze” and hails a beginning of new narrative. The boy band has been weaving their story through the concept of dream, starting with debut EP “The Dream Chapter: Star” that went on to first studio album “The Dream Chapter: Magic” and then the second EP “The Dream Chapter: Eternity.” Before moving on to the next series, the quintet put out “minisode 1: Blue Hour” last year.



The interlude EP ranked No. 25 on Billboard 200, the highest for the band, and topped three tallies of Billboard as well: top album sales, top current album sales and world album.



There have been reports that TXT will be returning in May, about seven months after “Blue Hour” but label Big Hit Music only confirmed their comeback last week



Seventeen vies for Billboard’s social artist award against BTS



(Credit: BBMA)



Seventeen was nominated for Billboard Music Awards’ top social artist award, according to nominees’ list released on April 29 local time.



This is the first nod from the music award for the 13-piece act. They will vie for the trophy against BTS and Blackpink, as well as Ariana Grande and SB19, a Filipino boy band. The winner will be decided by the votes of fans.

The category has been dominated by BTS that was nominated for five times and won four consecutive years until 2020.



“The nomination itself is an honor for us,” said the bandmates in an interview that was livestreamed after the announcement. They thanked Carats, their official fandom, for making everything possible.



The band’s seventh EP “Heng:garae” and special album “Semicolon” both sold over 1 million units and



The 2021 Billboard Music Award ceremony will be held on May 23 in Los Angeles.



GOT7’s Mark signs with US agency CAA



(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Mark of GOT7 signed a contract with Creative Artists Agency, according to reports from US media on Thursday.



The Chinese American idol is seeking to solidify his footing in the US, and the agency will help him expand his digital presence, they speculated. CAA is a major entertainment and sports agency whose client list include musicians Beyonce, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, actors Tom Cruise, George Clooney and Nicole Kidman as well as soccer player Son Heungmin.



Mark debuted as a member of GOT7 in 2014 and returned to the US in January when all seven members decided not to renew their contracts with JYP Entertainment. From his home, he restarted his YouTube channel that was opened in 2010 but was abandoned. Even though there was no upload, the channel gathered 1 million subscribers. It now has over 2 million followers, and he has an estimated 23 million followers across social media platforms.



He is working on a solo album and will release his first single soon.



G(I)-dle’s new single tops music charts



(Credit: Klap)