Military reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

A service member of the Navy Submarine Command undergoes a temperature check prior to receiving a COVID-19 shot at a makeshift center in the southeastern city of Changwon, North Gyeongsang Province, on April 28, 2021, in this photo provided by the defense ministry. (Ministry of National Defense)

Three soldiers and an airman tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Friday, the latest in a series of infections at barracks across the nation.



The four service members, all from different units, were confirmed to have been infected following their recent vacation, bringing the total number of infections among the military population to 784, according to the ministry.



Nationwide, South Korea reported 661 more COVID-19 cases, including 642 local infections, raising the total caseload to 122,007, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. (Yonhap)



