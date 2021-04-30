 Back To Top
National

South Korea to extend social distancing rules for another three weeks

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Apr 30, 2021 - 09:11       Updated : Apr 30, 2021 - 09:19

Acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki (Yonhap)
Acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki (Yonhap)

South Korea has decided to extend the current social distancing measures and the ban on gatherings of more than five people for another three weeks.

Currently, Level 2 is in place in Seoul and surrounding regions, and Level 1.5 in other parts of the country.

Acting Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki said Friday at a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, “We cannot relax, with 661 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coming out the previous day.”

“In May, there will be Children’s Day, Parents’ Day, and Buddha’s Birthday, which could increase the risk of spreading the infection,” he said, adding that he decided to extend the special quarantine week for another week.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)







 

