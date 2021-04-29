 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Entertainment

Jeonju film festival opens featuring 194 films

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 29, 2021 - 22:20       Updated : Apr 29, 2021 - 22:20

South Korean renowned film director Lee Chang-dong attends a red carpet event for the opening ceremony of the 22nd Jeonju International Film Festival at Sori Arts Center in Jeonju, some 240 kilometers south of Seoul, on Thursday.
South Korean renowned film director Lee Chang-dong attends a red carpet event for the opening ceremony of the 22nd Jeonju International Film Festival at Sori Arts Center in Jeonju, some 240 kilometers south of Seoul, on Thursday.


The Jeonju International Film Festival (JIFF), the country's largest showcase of indie and art house films, opened Thursday for a 10-day run featuring nearly 200 films both online and in person amid the pandemic.

Under the slogan "Film Goes On," a total of 194 films -- 120 features and 74 shorts -- from 48 countries will be shown during the 22nd edition, which runs until May 8 at four local theaters and on the online platform Wavve.

The opening ceremony was held at Sori Arts Center in Jeonju, some 240 kilometers south of Seoul, with filmmakers, artists and silver screen stars attending but no on-site spectators.

Opening the festival was "Father," by Serbian director Srdan Golubovic, a story about a Serbian worker and father of two children who is desperate to survive poverty after losing his kids to the authorities.

Ten films have been chosen for the international competition section, including "All Light, Everywhere" by Theo Anthony and "Broken Keys" by Jimmy Keyrouz.

Ten Korean movies, including "Influenza" by Hwang Jun-ha and "First Child" by Hur Jung-jae, will compete in a separate competition category, while 25 films were listed in the Korean short film section.

The festival will be closed with French illustrator Aurel's animated film "Josep," portraying Spanish illustrator Josep Bartoli, who fought against Franco's regime after the Spanish Civil War in the late 1930s. "Josep" was selected for the official lineup of the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Last year, the 21st JIFF took place entirely online after a month delay due to COVID-19.

(Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114