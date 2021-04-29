[Graphic News] Majority of Japanese want prime minister to resign soon: poll









The majority of respondents to a Japanese poll said they would prefer to see Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga resign either immediately or by fall, according to a local press report.



A recent survey showed 47 percent of 1,000 polled said they would prefer Suga resign in September, when a ruling party leadership contest is scheduled to take place, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported.



Another 12 percent of respondents said they would prefer Suga “resign immediately,” indicating nearly 60 percent of respondents do not see a need for Suga to stay in office in the long term, according to the Yomiuri.



The report comes as the Health Ministry disclosed data showing 80 percent of COVID-19 deaths occurred in Japan’s third wave of coronavirus infections that began in November, according to the Asahi Shimbun. Suga began his term of office in September. (UPI)











