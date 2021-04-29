No more lining up over summer merch as Starbucks introduces reservation system

Starbucks Coffee Korea is introducing a reservation system for this year’s seasonal loyalty reward program, so that customers do not have to wait in line for its limited-edition merchandise, the coffee chain said Thursday.
Starbucks said it is starting the summer event May 11, where customers can collect stamps by buying Starbucks drinks and can then exchange 17 stamps for seasonal merchandise.
This year’s merchandise consists of the Starbucks Summer Day Cooler and Starbucks Night Singing Lantern.
To prevent the frenzy that has often accompanied the release of past limited-edition merchandise, the coffee chain is introducing the reservation system. Customers will make appointments through the Starbucks mobile app prior to visiting stores to pick up the merchandise.
Before, customers who had collected all 17 stamps would just visit any store to exchange them for merchandise.
Starbucks’ exclusive seasonal merchandise has always been very popular here. When the company rolls out limited-edition merchandise, people often line up in front of Starbucks stores early in the morning to get the items before they run out.
Last year during the same event, one customer purchased 300 cups of coffee and other drinks and exchanged the stamps for 17 Summer Ready bags.
The cooler box that Starbucks is introducing this year comes in two colors, green and pink, and holds 11 liters. The portable lantern comes in three colors -- black, mint blue and pink -- and also functions as a Bluetooth speaker, the company said.
This year’s event runs through July 12, and customers can receive up to five items using one account.
For those who want to buy the summer merchandise, online sales will open on SSG.com at 10 a.m. on May 13, the company added.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)