Minister calls first half 'most optimal' period for progress in stalled peace process

Ministry of Unification (Yonhap)

Unification Minister Lee In-young on Thursday stressed that South Korea will strive to bring the stalled peace process on the Korean Peninsula back on track, saying that the first half of this year will be the "most optimal" time to realize any possible progress.



Lee urged the United States to engage North Korea at the earliest date possible during a press conference in Seoul as the Joe Biden administration is likely to finalize its monthslong North Korea policy review in the weeks to come.



"The government will make efforts to persuade the US to engage the North at an early date and bring the Korean Peninsula process back on track and make practical progress," Lee told reporters.



"With the US's North Korea policy review expected to be finalized and uncertainty being lifted, I believe that the first half will be a golden opportunity and the most optimal time for the South, the North and the US to move together toward the Korean Peninsula peace progress," he added. (Yonhap)



