[Eye Interview] From BTS to G-Dragon, Kim Ri-eul breaks barriers of hanbok

Designer Kim Ri-eul poses with one of his hanbok suits during an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

When global sensation BTS danced to its 2018 hit “Idol” at an ethereally moonlit Gyeongbokgung in Seoul on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last September, fans all over the world had their eyes on the seven beloved superstars -- first for their mesmerizing performance and then for their black outfits inspired by Korea’s traditional attire, or hanbok.



Those stylish suits, sleekly embellished with Korean elements, immediately created buzz on social media. Fans soon found out about the young South Korean designer behind the clothes worn by Jimin, Suga and J-Hope -- a designer at the forefront of breaking the barriers of hanbok.



“Back then, over 100,000 fans had watched the show. I was scrolling down through their comments and found out many of them were actually gushing over the members’ outfits. Their conversation naturally flowed from BTS to hanbok, asking what kind of outfits those were. That moment, I could picture a future where hanbok was a casual dinner table topic among foreigners,” said the 28-year-old designer Kim Ri-eul during his recent interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul. Kim, whose real name is Kim Jong-won, is in his sixth year designing modern hanbok outfits under his own brand, “Rieul.”



It was a sunny afternoon at a peaceful Korean traditional-style studio, and it was no coincidence that Kim naturally blended into his surroundings. At first glance, Kim looks like a polished city boy, with his stylishly pulled-back hair, clean-cut gray suit and gentle voice. But the designer was born in Namwon, North Jeolla Province, and grew up in Jeonju, a historic city and cultural center in the same province that is home to Jeonju Hanok Village. Due to his parents’ zeal for education, Kim recalled, he was a studious little boy who won many prizes at school. He also holds several patents.





Kim Ri-eul (Kim Ri-eul’s Instagram)