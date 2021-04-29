USFK to resume administering J&J vaccine this week

A file photo taken on November 17, 2020 shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson in London. (AFP-Yonhap)

US Forces Korea (USFK) will resume the administration of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine to its members this week, the US military has said, after a two-week suspension of its use amid concerns over blood clot cases.



The decision to resume the use of J&J's Janssen vaccine Friday was based on the joint recommendation of the US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control to end the temporary pause of the COVID-19 vaccine use for all persons aged 18 and older, according to USFK.



US health authorities had advised the pause in use of the single-dose vaccine following reports of blood clotting but lifted the recommendation last week after a "through safety review," saying that potential blood clots are "very rare events."



"USFK will strictly follow DOD guidance and inform all recipients on the numerous benefits to receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while also advising of the rare risks of blood clots and low levels of platelets associated with the J&J vaccine," the US military said in a Facebook post. DOD stands for the US Department of Defense.



As of Wednesday, 840 coronavirus infections were reported among the USFK-affiliated population, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States. (Yonhap)







