[Today’s K-pop] Hot Issue debuts triumphantly

(Credit: S2 Entertainment)



Seven-piece female band Hot Issue debuted with a much-anticipated online showcase on Wednesday.



The group came out with five-track EP “Issue Maker” and the lead track “Gratata” comes after the machine gun sounds as it ambitiously aims to target the public like a skilled sniper.



The debut of the girl group has drawn extra attention as it is the first band to do so from S2 Entertainment, established by Hong Seungseong who has produced countless idols as former head of JYP Entertainment and Cube Entertainment over the past three decades.



“It would be a lie if we say we didn’t feel the pressure,” admitted Hyungsin, “but we prepared solemnly taking the responsibility and hoping for a good start.”



What sets Hot Issue apart from the others would be that all members can rap, sing and dance instead of taking on certain roles, said Yewon confidently adding that they will show more mature and different sides each time they come out with new music.



ONF aims for another trophy





(Credit: WM Entertainment)



ONF performed live for an online showcase that marked the release of repack of its first LP on Wednesday.



“Each new song from the repackaged album has our music style, establishing our identity,” said MK, “We’ve prepared with confidence and hopefully many of you’ll enjoy them.” The new album titled “City of ONF” consists of 14 tracks, adding three new songs to the original 11 from the studio album.



Title track “Ugly Dance” is a dance number based on hip-hop and “more powerful and hip than the music we’ve done before,” explained Hyojin. It carries on the narrative of the group’s previous hit “Beautiful Beautiful” and sings of freedom, how the performers wants to sing songs of their own instead of getting swept up by the trend, he added.



It has been only two months since the first LP came out and even though the bandmates said that they were amazed by how they won a trophy from a television music chart show with their first full-length album, they also did not hide their ambitions.



“We want to top the charts and win more trophies,” said E-Tion, “And want the world to know our music.”



BTS inspires beginners to learn Korean





(Credit: Hybe Edu)



BTS fans have more reason to start learning Korean with a new series of coursebook for Korean.



Hybe Edu, an education technology arm under the band’s label, developed a set of books and audio aid for beginners that utilize TinyTAN, characters based on the artists, named “Learn! Korean with TinyTAN.”



It weaves along the story of a girl named Bora, whose first language is not Korean but wants to learn after she fell in love with the band. The textbook starts from figuring out the consonants and vowels of Korean alphabets and with a pen that reads out the letters and pictures in the book in Korean, English, Japanese and Spanish.



The most welcome function would be that it will enable learners to pick a member of the band and register the learners’ names so that they can hear encouraging comments with the musician’s voice. The voices are generated by artificial intelligence that studied the members for over six months, according to the company.



Seungri reappears on Big Bang’s SNS profile





(Credit: YG Entertainment)