Mercedes-Benz S-Class returns with complete makeover

Mercedes-Benz Korea President and the chief executive officer Thomas Klein speaks during Mercedes-Benz S-Class Korean Premiere at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on Wednesday. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)



Mercedes-Benz Korea premiered the new 7th generation S-Class here on Wednesday, presenting the model’s first complete makeover in seven years.



“More than 130-year-long heritage of craftsmanship and innovative technologies are the quintessence of the new S-Class,” said Thomas Klein, the president and the chief executive officer of Mercedes-Benz Korea, said during the car’s local launch at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul.



The model was first unveiled globally in a digital world premiere in September.



South Korea is the third-largest market for the S-Class, following China and the US. Over the last 18 years, almost 67,000 S-Class vehicles have been sold here, taking up nearly 12 percent of the total sales for Mercedes-Benz Korea since official inception, the CEO said.



“The S-Class has enjoyed special popularity here in Korea and we are deeply thankful for all our Korean customers’ support,” Klein added.





Inside the new 7th generation fully-chaged Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)