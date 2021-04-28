 Back To Top
Business

Mercedes-Benz S-Class returns with complete makeover

By Jo He-rim
Published : Apr 28, 2021 - 16:05       Updated : Apr 28, 2021 - 16:05
Mercedes-Benz Korea President and the chief executive officer Thomas Klein speaks during Mercedes-Benz S-Class Korean Premiere at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on Wednesday. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
Mercedes-Benz Korea premiered the new 7th generation S-Class here on Wednesday, presenting the model’s first complete makeover in seven years.

“More than 130-year-long heritage of craftsmanship and innovative technologies are the quintessence of the new S-Class,” said Thomas Klein, the president and the chief executive officer of Mercedes-Benz Korea, said during the car’s local launch at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul.

The model was first unveiled globally in a digital world premiere in September.

South Korea is the third-largest market for the S-Class, following China and the US. Over the last 18 years, almost 67,000 S-Class vehicles have been sold here, taking up nearly 12 percent of the total sales for Mercedes-Benz Korea since official inception, the CEO said.

“The S-Class has enjoyed special popularity here in Korea and we are deeply thankful for all our Korean customers’ support,” Klein added. 

Inside the new 7th generation fully-chaged Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)
Inside the new 7th generation fully-chaged Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)

The new S-Class has come with an extensive range of upgrades, including a new exterior design including the radiator grille and large air inlets, and which focused on balanced proportions and optimal aerodynamics.

Mercedes-Benz’ new digital lights and flush-mounted door handles have been introduced for the first time in the S-Class model. The digital lights support safety by optimizing the brightness of each headlamp based on the information collected real-time from the cameras, sensors and the navigation system.

Inside the vehicle, the 12.8-inch OLED central display and 12.3-inch 3D display in the cockpit supports intuitive control of the vehicle and convenience features for the driver and passengers.

The flagship sedan is manufactured from Factory 56, a “zero-carbon” manufacturing facility operating on a CO2-neutral basis that the automaker opened in September in Sindelfingen, Germany.

The automaker is bringing in four engine variants here for their new luxury sedan featuring rear-wheel and all-wheel drive, as well as petrol and diesel engines.

The prices start from 140.6 million won for the new S 350 d, followed by 160.6 million won for the new S 400 d 4Matic, 188.6 million for the new S500 4Matic and 218.6 million won for the new S580 4Matic, the company said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
