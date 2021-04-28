 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Army chief apologizes over excessive antivirus rules for soldiers

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 28, 2021 - 14:55       Updated : Apr 28, 2021 - 14:55
This file photo, taken on Oct. 16, 2020, shows Army Chief of Staff Gen. Nam Yeong-shin at a parliamentary audit at the Gyeryongdae military headquarters, 160 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken on Oct. 16, 2020, shows Army Chief of Staff Gen. Nam Yeong-shin at a parliamentary audit at the Gyeryongdae military headquarters, 160 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
Army Chief of Staff Gen. Nam Yeong-shin apologized Wednesday over criticism that a boot camp and some other units enforced excessive anti-coronavirus rules in violation of human rights, such as restricting bathroom access.

Nam offered the apology after convening an emergency meeting of senior commanders and ordered them to review the Army's health protection rules from scratch and come up with measures to prevent violating soldiers' rights in the course of its fight against COVID-19.

"At the start of the meeting, Gen. Nam expressed responsibility over a series of incidents where troops' basic rights were violated due to excessive antivirus measures, and offered words of sincere consolation to the soldiers and apologies to the people who sent their children to the military," the Army said.

The Korea Army Training Center in the central city of Nonsan came under fire after a series of complaints were raised over its no-shower and other rules for newly enlisted soldiers.

According to the Center for Military Human Rights Korea, troops were allowed to brush their teeth or wash their faces only after they were confirmed to be negative in the first coronavirus test while showers were allowed only after the second test results were released in the second week.

The boot camp has changed its guidelines to allow soldiers to shower if their first mandatory coronavirus tests turn out to be negative after criticism was raised.

Separately, the military has also come under scrutiny over the quality of meals provided to soldiers in coronavirus quarantine.

The Army said it will look into its COVID-19 response measures, such as the meals and the quarantine facilities, until May 9, to draw up a reasonable virus control system that can be accepted by the soldiers.

The military has reported 777 coronavirus cases among its population so far. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114