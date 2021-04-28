Army chief apologizes over excessive antivirus rules for soldiers

This file photo, taken on Oct. 16, 2020, shows Army Chief of Staff Gen. Nam Yeong-shin at a parliamentary audit at the Gyeryongdae military headquarters, 160 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Nam Yeong-shin apologized Wednesday over criticism that a boot camp and some other units enforced excessive anti-coronavirus rules in violation of human rights, such as restricting bathroom access.



Nam offered the apology after convening an emergency meeting of senior commanders and ordered them to review the Army's health protection rules from scratch and come up with measures to prevent violating soldiers' rights in the course of its fight against COVID-19.



"At the start of the meeting, Gen. Nam expressed responsibility over a series of incidents where troops' basic rights were violated due to excessive antivirus measures, and offered words of sincere consolation to the soldiers and apologies to the people who sent their children to the military," the Army said.



The Korea Army Training Center in the central city of Nonsan came under fire after a series of complaints were raised over its no-shower and other rules for newly enlisted soldiers.



According to the Center for Military Human Rights Korea, troops were allowed to brush their teeth or wash their faces only after they were confirmed to be negative in the first coronavirus test while showers were allowed only after the second test results were released in the second week.



The boot camp has changed its guidelines to allow soldiers to shower if their first mandatory coronavirus tests turn out to be negative after criticism was raised.



Separately, the military has also come under scrutiny over the quality of meals provided to soldiers in coronavirus quarantine.



The Army said it will look into its COVID-19 response measures, such as the meals and the quarantine facilities, until May 9, to draw up a reasonable virus control system that can be accepted by the soldiers.



The military has reported 777 coronavirus cases among its population so far. (Yonhap)