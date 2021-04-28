S&P affirms stable outlook for Mirae Asset Securities

Mirae Asset Securities’ headquarters in Seoul (Mirae Asset Securities)
Global credit ratings agency S&P Global Ratings revised its credit rating on South Korean brokerage Mirae Asset Securities from negative to stable Tuesday, assigning the firm’s rating of BBB in the long term.
S&P said its revised rating reflected its expectation that the local securities firm will likely to improve and maintain an adequate capital buffer over the next 18-24 months.
“Mirae Asset Securities’ diversified business lines underpin its largely stable earnings. ... We expect the largest securities firm in Korea to continue to benefit from strong domestic stock market turnover,” S&P said.
The global credit rating agency further added that its risk adjusted capital ratio for Mirae Asset to remain at 7.5-8.5 percent over the next one to two years, above the 7 percent threshold for an adequate capital, leverage and earnings assessment.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)