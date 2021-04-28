 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

Nexon joins Tesla in bitcoin bet

By Park Ga-young
Published : Apr 28, 2021 - 15:14       Updated : Apr 28, 2021 - 15:28

(Nexon)
(Nexon)
Korean-Japanese game maker Nexon on Tuesday said it spent $100 million to purchase bitcoin, joining companies like Tesla and MicroStrategy who bet on cryptocurrencies.

The company listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange said it purchased 1,717 bitcoins at $58,226 on average. Bitcoin was being traded at $54,910 as of 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday.

“In the current economic environment, we believe bitcoin offers long-term stability and liquidity while maintaining the value of our cash for future investments,“ said Owen Mahoney, President and CEO of Nexon, in a statement. “Our purchase of bitcoin reflects a disciplined strategy for protecting shareholder value and for maintaining the purchasing power of our cash assets,” he noted.

The company said it used less than 2 percent of its reserves.

In addition to the digital coin purchase, NXC, the holding company that owns 28.55 percent of Nexon, is reportedly eyeing stake purchase in cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb. In 2016, NXC bought a Korean digital coin exchange Korbit while acquiring Luxembourg-based BitStamp in 2018.

Nexon’s move follows US electric car maker Tesla, which made $101 million by selling 10 percent of its Bitcoin holdings in the first quarter. The profit from the bitcoin sales accounted for 23 percent of the company’s quarterly net profit of $438 million. In February, the company led by Elon Musk announced it bought $1.5 billion worth of the largest crypto asset in February.

MicroStrategy, a business intelligence provider listed on the Nasdaq, also holds 91,579 bitcoins.

By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114